3 dead after police pursuit ends in fiery crash in Milam County

Three people are dead after a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash in Milam County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) says a Milam County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to pull over 19-year-old Phabian Jyquez Bynaum on US 190 for speeding just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Officials say Bynaum tried to escape the deputy and pass another vehicle on the southbound improved shoulder, when the tires of their 2015 Dodge Challenger went off the road, and Bynaum lost control.

TxDPS says the Dodge crossed the northbound lane, crashed through a fence and hit a tree.

They say the car came to a rest upside down and caught fire.

The vehicle was fully engulfed when the Milano Fire Department arrived to extinguish it.

Bynaum along with two passengers, 21-year-old Malik Ezekiel Thomas and 20-year-old Davarius Travon Bynaum, died at the scene. All three were from Cameron, Texas.

"Texas State Law requires motorists to pull to the right side of the roadway and stop when approached by an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens activated. Attempting to evade law enforcement in a motor vehicle is not only a felony, it places everyone on the roadways in danger," TxDPS said.