3 PfISD students place at 2021 Texas Science & Engineering Fair

Three Pflugerville ISD students placed at the 2021 Texas Science & Engineering Fair, hosted by the Texas A&M College of Engineering, earlier this month.

Paul Gonzales of Pflugerville Middle School captured second place in the Junior Division Mathematics category for his project, "Stars and Their Habitable Zones."

Pflugerville High School juniors Lamisa Mahmud and Keira Tran also won second place in their respective categories in the Senior Division.

Mahmud was honored for her project in the Senior Division Microbiology category, "Comparing the Effects of Microbial Biofortification Techniques on the Nitrogen Levels and Germination of Brassicaceae Microgreens."

Tran garnered second place for her Senior Division Plant Sciences entry, "The Effect of Concentrations of Copper-Contaminated Soil on Vigna Unguiculata and Phaseolus Lunatus Growth and Brine Shrimp Mortality."

Judging for the online event took place March 15-27 and April 10. Awards were announced on April 11.

Texas students in grades 6-12 competed in regional science and engineering fairs across the state from January-March, with top entries advancing to the state event. The fair includes more than 20 categories in engineering, biological sciences, and physical sciences.

According to the event, TXSEF winners in the high school divisions also earn the opportunity to attend the Governor’s Science and Technology Champions Academy and advance to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.