3 Pflugerville ISD theater programs up for awards

Pflugerville ISD theater programs have been recognized for excellence in their field by an area theater organization.

Hendrickson, Pflugerville and Weiss theater programs received nominations in the 2022 Heller Awards for Young Artists, formerly known as the Greater Austin High School Musical Theatre Awards. Now in its eighth year, the Heller Awards annually evaluates participating musicals for high schools across Central Texas, compiles nominations and honors nominees.

COVID-19 scuttled last year’s in-person event but this year’s awards ceremony is scheduled for April 14 at the Long Center, says Pflugerville ISD.

Hendrickson’s "Once On This Island" musical collected nominations for Best Orchestra, Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Technical Execution, Best Production, Best Ensemble and Best Direction. Actors nominated for individual awards were:

Addi Villegas (Best Featured Ensemble)

Sam Hill (Best Supporting Male)

Keke Kyles (Best Lead Female)

Hendrickson theater students will also perform at the Heller Awards ceremony as they are nominated for Best Production.

Pflugerville High School’s performance of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" garnered a nomination for Best Orchestra. Actors nominated for individual awards were:

Corrine Ward (Best Featured Ensemble)

Luke Avalos-Gonzales (Best Male Lead)

Weiss High School’s McKenlee Wilson (pictured, right) nabbed a Heller Award Best Female Lead nomination for her performance as Katherine in "Freaky Friday." (Courtesy Pflugerville ISD)

Weiss High School’s "Freaky Friday" nabbed nominations for Best Orchestra and Best Direction. Actors nominated for individual awards were:

Carlise Rosa (Best Featured Individual)

McKenlee Wilson (Best Female Lead) received individual nominations.

Directors for each PfISD musical were:

Hendrickson: Nicole Malone, Mike Fisher, Issac Medina

Pflugerville: Grace Bohn, Brandon Marks, Mike Hanharan

Weiss: Bobby Malone, Will Kily, Baylie Head, Branden Hill

Nominations were announced Monday, March 7 via YouTube.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter