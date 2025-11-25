3 San Antonio men arrested for burglarizing cars in San Marcos

The Brief Three San Antonio men were arrested for burglarizing cars in San Marcos SMPD also found several stolen items, including a gun, on the suspects Police are reminding residents to hide your valuables, lock your car, and take your keys



Three San Antonio men were arrested for burglarizing cars and stealing property in San Marcos, police said.

What we know:

Police said on Nov. 23, officers were dispatched to an attempted vehicle burglary at a hotel. The victim gave responding officers a description of the suspect's vehicle.

Later, officers found the vehicle and arrested three men, all from San Antonio. A stolen gun and other property were also recovered by officers.

The stolen gun was taken from one of several other car burglaries in San Marcos.

The suspects were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary, theft of a firearm, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, and theft.

Police are reminding residents to hide your valuables, lock your car, and take your keys.