3 suspects sought after clerk shot during aggravated robbery

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery near downtown that resulted in a clerk being shot.

APD says the robbery happened around 11 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Shell gas station off I-35 near Lady Bird Lake. Three suspects entered the station and held the clerk at gunpoint. During the robbery, the clerk was shot.

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery near downtown that resulted in a clerk being shot.

The three suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Last seen wearing a black face mask, light gray Nike Jordan hoodie, gray pants, black Jordan shoes with white trim, carrying a black semi-automatic firearm



Suspect #2: Last seen wearing a red bandana over his face, black hoodie, black pants with white writing all over them, and black socks with black slides

Suspect #3: Last seen wearing a dark-colored bandana over his face, gray zip-up hoodie, black over-sized shorts, and gray socks with white Nike slides

APD has also shared surveillance video of the robbery:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

