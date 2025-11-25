3 Texas restaurants make '100 Greatest American Restaurants of the 21st Century' list

article

Three restaurants in Texas have been named to the Robb Report's inaugural list of the "100 Greatest American Restaurants of the 21st Century," with all three found in Austin.

Barbecue stalwart Franklin Barbecue led the Texas entries. The trio were the only establishments in the state to make the prestigious ranking, which was compiled from a poll of 250 food world luminaries.

Franklin Barbecue

Franklin Barbecue, the East Austin institution founded by Aaron and Stacy Franklin, earned the highest Texas spot at No. 17. The magazine recognized the restaurant for its massive cultural impact, crediting it as the "epicenter of the modern barbecue movement" and a prime example of the American culinary dream. It has famously grown from a small trailer operation to a brick-and-mortar location that draws visitors from around the globe for its brisket.

Uchi

Austin’s Japanese-inspired restaurant, Uchi, was also recognized at No. 60. Opened in 2003 by James Beard award-winning chef Tyson Cole, Uchi is lauded for bringing high-quality, worldly Japanese cuisine to Austin and revolutionizing the city’s dining scene.

Birdie's

Rounding out the local honorees is Birdie’s at No. 99. Opened in 2021 by chef Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel and beverage director Arjav Ezekiel, the restaurant was noted for its modern approach to fine dining, utilizing a successful counter-service model to serve seasonal American food with French and Italian influences.

Nation’s Culinary Elite Dominate Rankings

The "100 Greatest American Restaurants of the 21st Century" list was created by polling 250 influential figures in the food industry, including chefs, restaurateurs, sommeliers, and well-traveled diners. The voters were tasked with selecting the most enduring and influential restaurants since the year 2000, using criteria that included cultural impact, quality of the dining experience, and longevity. The final compilation encompasses a wide range of business models, from molecular gastronomy destinations to accessible neighborhood favorites.

Geographically, the list demonstrates a coastal bias, with the overwhelming majority of the 100 spots being filled by restaurants in major metropolitan areas. New York and Northern California establishments dominated the top ranks, with New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area making up a significant portion of the featured locations.

Which restaurant was No. 1 on the list?

The No. 1 spot on the list was awarded to Alinea in Chicago, Grant Achatz’s game-changing New American restaurant known for its molecular gastronomy and highly innovative approach to fine dining.