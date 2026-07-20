31-year-old man drowns in Texas pond while crossing on horseback

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The Brief Andrew Jenkins, 31, drowned Saturday after becoming separated from his horse while trying to cross a pond near Rockdale. Emergency dive teams recovered Jenkins' body around 8:00 p.m. following a response by multiple local emergency agencies. Authorities do not suspect foul play, though an autopsy has been ordered as the investigation continues.



Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a 31-year-old man who drowned while attempting to cross a pond on horseback near Rockdale over the weekend.

What we know:

The Milam County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday to the 600 block of County Road 303, outside Rockdale, for a reported possible drowning.

Deputies were joined by Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department, the Milam County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Dive Team.

Emergency responders arrived at a pond on the property where they learned a man, later identified as Andrew Jenkins, had gone underwater and did not resurface.

Divers recovered Jenkins' body around 8 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

What they're saying:

Investigators said Jenkins had been attempting to cross the pond on horseback when he and the horse became separated, causing him to go underwater.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected based on the information available.

An autopsy has been ordered as the investigation continues.