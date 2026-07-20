Austin man charged with first-degree murder in 2025 Manor homicide case

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The Brief 23-year-old Afamefula Bishop Egwu was arrested in Austin on Monday after a 10-month murder investigation. He is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2025 death of Donald McVade, who was found dead in a Manor home. Federal marshals made the arrest, and Egwu is currently held in Travis County Jail on a $1 million bond.



A suspect has been arrested in connection with the September 2025 killing of a Manor man after a 10-month investigation, police announced on Monday.

What we know:

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 23-year-old Afamefula Bishop Egwu in Auston on Monday, on a first-degree murder warrant, according to the Manor Police Department.

Egwu is accused in the death of Donald McVade, who was found inside a home in the 500 block of Llano Street on September 25, 2025.

What they're saying:

Police said officers responded to the residence around 10:24 a.m. that day after receiving a welfare check request. When officers arrived, they found McVade with obvious traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Manor Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, along with patrol officers and crime scene personnel, spent the next 10 months investigating the case.

An arrest warrant charging Egwu with first-degree murder was issued on July 13. Following his arrest, Egwu was booked into the Travis County Jail, where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

What's next:

The Manor Police Department credited the Travis County Sheriff's Office, Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, Travis County District Attorney's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service for assisting with the investigation and arrest.