34 counties added to 'Save Our Seniors' initiative in Texas

34 counties have been added to the 'Save Our Seniors' initiative in Texas. The new initiative was launched to help homebound seniors get vaccinated.

Governor Abbott announced the Save Our Seniors program in Corpus Christi last month to provide vaccines to seniors throughout the state. "With the Save Our Seniors initiative, Texas is providing vaccines to seniors across our state who are most at risk from COVID-19," Abbott said.

Counties participating in the second round of the program are Aransas, Bandera, Bowie, Brooks, Caldwell, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Dallas, Duval, Henderson, Hockley, Lampasas, Leon, Liberty, Mason, Mitchell, Presidio, Rusk, Sabine, San Patricio, Stephens, Sutton, Titus, Trinity, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Walker, Waller, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson, Wood.

The state has allocated over 10,000 vaccine doses for the second week of the program, which the state will use in partnership with local officials and service organizations to target Texans who are 75 years and older or homebound.

TDEM and TMD will work alongside local jurisdictions to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinic in the community or administer directly to homebound seniors — these decisions will be driven by local officials as they identify vulnerable residents in their communities to participate in this program, according to a press release.

In coordination with local and state partners, counties and cities have been selected based on recent data provided from DSHS related to the following factors:

The state looked at the number of approved providers serving the area; The state took into account total allocations over the previous 12 weeks; The state utilized data showing the least vaccinated counties for both 65+ and 75+ administered doses; The state focused on allocating vaccine equitably across the state.

