35 prisoners in California have died so far of COVID-19

article

Another California state prison inmate has died from what appears to be complications of the coronavirus, corrections officials said.

The inmate from Avenal State Prison in Central California died Monday at a hospital outside of the facility but no other information was being disclosed, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

There have now been 35 deaths from COVID-19 in California’s prison system, according to state figures. Seventeen have died at the men's prison in Chino, 10 have died at San Quentin, four have died at Avenal, two have died at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison and one prisoner each has died at the California Institution for Women in Chino and the prison in Corcoran.

More than 2,400 inmates are listed as actively having the infection, along with 755 employees.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

KTVU's Lisa Fernandez contributed to this report.