'Senior skip day' draws hundreds of teens to San Marcos park; 2 arrested

The Brief 2 teens from San Antonio arrested in San Marcos Officials say a "senior skip day" brought hundreds of teens to Rio Vista Park 1 teen arrested for assaulting officer; 1 arrested for drug charge, resisting arrest



A ‘senior skip day’ drew hundreds of teens to a city park, where two were arrested, San Marcos officials say.

Several officers were also assaulted while trying to break up fights between the teens.

What they're saying:

Police responded to Rio Vista Park on Thursday evening due to large unruly crowds. The park had to be closed after multiple fights and the crowds refusing to leave.

Officials say that two high school students from San Antonio were arrested. A 17-year-old girl was arrested for assaulting a peace officer and a 17-year-old boy was arrested for drug possession and resisting arrest.

Several officers were slapped, punched, and pushed while attempting to break up the fights, according to officials.

The park has since reopened to the public.