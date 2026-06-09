39 migrants saved from locked, flaming trailer following chase at Texas checkpoint

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The Brief Border Patrol agents and Texas state troopers rescued 39 migrants from a locked, burning tractor-trailer following a chase from an immigration checkpoint. The pursuit ended when the vehicle caught fire; authorities arrested the driver and a passenger before breaching the trailer to save those trapped inside. No fatalities were reported, but the identities and nationalities of the migrants and the names of the two suspects have not yet been released.



Border Patrol agents and Texas state troopers rescued 39 migrants from a locked, burning tractor-trailer following a pursuit that began at an immigration checkpoint, federal authorities said.

Migrants rescued from burning semi

What we know:

The incident began on June 4 when a service canine alerted agents to a commercial tractor-trailer at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint, located about 80 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. Instead of stopping for a secondary inspection, the driver sped away from the station, initiating a multi-agency chase.

Personnel from U.S. Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) chased the fleeing vehicle along the highway until it abruptly caught fire, officials said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Source: US Border Patrol RGV Sector)

As smoke and flames began to consume the vehicle, authorities moved quickly to arrest the driver and a passenger inside the cab. Agents and troopers then turned their attention to the locked cargo trailer, breaching the doors just before the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Inside, they found 39 individuals trapped in the smoke-filled interior.

All 39 migrants were successfully pulled to safety, and no fatalities were reported, according to officials.

What they're saying:

"This case highlights the serious risks associated with human smuggling, including dangerous and life-threatening conditions inside concealed vehicles," Border Patrol said in a statement released after the incident. Authorities added that the rescue serves as "the latest example of smugglers' blatant disregard for the safety of the individuals they traffic."

What we don't know:

The identities and nationalities of the migrants, as well as the names of the two suspects taken into custody, have not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation by federal and state authorities.

What you can do:

Officials urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity to a dedicated hotline at 1-800-863-9382 to help prevent future tragedies.