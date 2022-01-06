4 Amazon delivery vans damaged in overnight fire in North Austin

The Austin Fire Department (AFD) is investigating an overnight fire in North Austin. Four Amazon delivery vans were reportedly damaged in this fire.

According to AFD, firefighters received a call about the fire on Howard Lane around 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5. When firefighters arrived, they discovered four vans parked in the maintenance area had been damaged by the fire.

The fire has resulted in approximately $130,000 in damage, according to AFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

