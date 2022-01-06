4 Amazon delivery vans damaged in overnight fire in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department (AFD) is investigating an overnight fire in North Austin. Four Amazon delivery vans were reportedly damaged in this fire.
According to AFD, firefighters received a call about the fire on Howard Lane around 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5. When firefighters arrived, they discovered four vans parked in the maintenance area had been damaged by the fire.
The fire has resulted in approximately $130,000 in damage, according to AFD.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
