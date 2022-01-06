Expand / Collapse search

4 Amazon delivery vans damaged in overnight fire in North Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
North Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department (AFD) is investigating an overnight fire in North Austin. Four Amazon delivery vans were reportedly damaged in this fire. 

According to AFD, firefighters received a call about the fire on Howard Lane around 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5. When firefighters arrived, they discovered four vans parked in the maintenance area had been damaged by the fire. 

The fire has resulted in approximately $130,000 in damage, according to AFD. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter