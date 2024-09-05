4 Austin homeless encampments closed; nearly 100 people relocated

The brief As a part of Austin's HEAL Initiative, 95 homeless people were relocated from several encampments. Those that were relocated were taken to the Northbridge and Southbridge shelters.



Nearly 100 people are now in city shelters after several encampments were broken up.

According to the City of Austin's Homeless Strategy Office, encampments at four locations were closed: Stephenson Nature Preserve, Springdale Neighborhood Park, Lorraine 'Grandma' Comacho Activity Center, and the West Rundberg area near the North Austin YMCA and Masterson Pass.

In the Springdale Neighborhood Park alone, the city cleared over four tons of trash and debris.

Ninety-five homeless people were taken to the Northbridge and Southbridge shelters as part of the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) Initiative. And 20 others to the Marshalling Yard Emergency Shelter.

"Closing homeless encampments with compassion means more than just moving people to a different location," said Homeless Strategy Officer David Gray. "It involves a careful plan that treats people with respect, considers their unique needs, and offers them real support. Rather than simply displacing people from one site to another, our approach gives the resources they need to find stability and a real path out of homelessness."

The Austin City Council approved the HEAL Initiative in February 2021. The HEAL Initiative is one element of the City’s broader effort to address homelessness and return public spaces to their intended uses.