New programs aimed at housing homeless people in Austin

Austin's Homeless Strategy Office has two new programs aimed at breaking down housing barriers for homeless people.

The first program aims to improve relationships with local property owners. There will be an incentive for landlords to provide housing for people who are at-risk or currently homeless.

The city's hope is this will increase the amount of housing available for the homeless population.

The other program aims to launch a fund that reduces immediate barriers to obtain stable housing.

More than $2 million will be used to fund the programs.