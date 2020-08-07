4 federally funded COVID-19 surge testing sites opening in Harris County

article

Four temporary, federally funded COVID-19 surge testing sites are opening in Harris County.

Two of the sites already opened on Thursday, and two more sites will begin operations on August 10.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the testing sites have been established through a partnership with HHS Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Brett P. Giroir, MD, the State of Texas, Harris County, and the City of Houston.

"As we address surges in COVID-19 cases across the state, increasing testing is essential to detecting and mitigating the spread of this virus," said Governor Abbott. "I thank Secretary Azar, Admiral Giroir, and all of our partners at HHS for providing our communities with the additional resources they need to combat COVID-19."

ADM Brett P. Giroir, MD. says data will help determine how to utilize resources to in response to COVID-19.

“The Trump Administration is doubling-down on support to areas hard hit by COVID-19. Standing up surge testing sites is one of many tools the Trump Administration is utilizing to assist local leadership to reduce community spread,” said ADM Brett P. Giroir, MD. “Data including positive rates and demographic data will inform how to shift state and local resources to reduce the occurrence of COVID-19.”

Advertisement

The two new surge testing locations opening on August 10 will be located at Darrell Tully Stadium in Houston and Kingwood Park Community Center in Kingwood.

Two Harris County COVID-19 testing sites transitioned to surge testing sites this week, aiming to increase testing capacity and faster lab turnaround. Those two sites are open at Ken Pridgeon Stadium in Houston and San Jacinto College Central Campus in Pasadena.

MORE: Harris Co. COVID-19 surge testing sites aim for faster results, more capacity

Those who wish to get tested at one of the surge testing sites that are currently open must register in advance. You can sign up at doineedacovid19test.com