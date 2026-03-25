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Truck gets wedged under overpass in downtown Austin

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Published  March 25, 2026 8:57am CDT
Downtown
FOX 7 Austin
Truck gets wedged under I-35 overpass

Truck gets wedged under I-35 overpass

Crews worked to remove a flatbed truck with a load that got wedged underneath the overpass at 11th Street.

The Brief

    • A truck and its load got wedged under overpass at 11th St. and I-35
    • Some delays as lanes were closed

AUSTIN, Texas - A truck and its load got wedged under an overpass in downtown Austin.

What we know:

The Austin Police Department posted about the incident at around 7 p.m. on March 24.

The truck got stuck under the overpass at 11th Street and I-35.

Northbound lanes were shut down to one lane.

What we don't know:

It's not clear the exact time when the truck was removed.

Officials also have not said if the bridge was damaged.

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.

Downtown