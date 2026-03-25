Truck gets wedged under overpass in downtown Austin

The Brief A truck and its load got wedged under overpass at 11th St. and I-35 Some delays as lanes were closed



A truck and its load got wedged under an overpass in downtown Austin.

What we know:

The Austin Police Department posted about the incident at around 7 p.m. on March 24.

The truck got stuck under the overpass at 11th Street and I-35.

Northbound lanes were shut down to one lane.

What we don't know:

It's not clear the exact time when the truck was removed.

Officials also have not said if the bridge was damaged.