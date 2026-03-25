Truck gets wedged under overpass in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A truck and its load got wedged under an overpass in downtown Austin.
What we know:
The Austin Police Department posted about the incident at around 7 p.m. on March 24.
The truck got stuck under the overpass at 11th Street and I-35.
Northbound lanes were shut down to one lane.
What we don't know:
It's not clear the exact time when the truck was removed.
Officials also have not said if the bridge was damaged.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.