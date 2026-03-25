APD looking for 2 suspects in connection to NE Austin robbery

The Brief Austin police are looking for two robbery suspects The robbery happened in the parking lot of 7112 Ed Bluestein Boulevard on Friday, Feb. 13



The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects.

What we know:

Austin police said they are looking for two suspects who were involved in a robbery that happened in the parking lot of 7112 Ed Bluestein Boulevard on Friday, Feb. 13.

The suspects are accused of robbing a victim and were then later pictured selling the victim's gold at a gold buying business.

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The first suspect was described as a Hispanic man, around 20–25 years old, about 5'7, 140–160 pounds, with short black hair.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic man, around 20–25 years old, about 5'7, 140–160 pounds, with a distinct right forearm tattoo.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.