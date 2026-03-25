APD looking for 2 suspects in connection to NE Austin robbery
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects.
What we know:
Austin police said they are looking for two suspects who were involved in a robbery that happened in the parking lot of 7112 Ed Bluestein Boulevard on Friday, Feb. 13.
The suspects are accused of robbing a victim and were then later pictured selling the victim's gold at a gold buying business.
The first suspect was described as a Hispanic man, around 20–25 years old, about 5'7, 140–160 pounds, with short black hair.
The second suspect was described as a Hispanic man, around 20–25 years old, about 5'7, 140–160 pounds, with a distinct right forearm tattoo.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department