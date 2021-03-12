4 injured in shooting on Cameron Road in Northeast Austin

Four people have been injured following a shooting in Northeast Austin Friday night.

ATCEMS says that three patients, two with critical, life-threatening injuries and one with serious injuries, were transported by medics to local trauma facilities. The fourth patient was transported by a privately-owned vehicle.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Austin police and EMS units responded to a reported gunshot wound call in the 7400 block of Cameron Road near US 183 around 8 p.m. ATCEMS says that the incident appears to be isolated and poses no further threat to the public.

Advertisement

ATCEMS assets have been released from the scene as of 9 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.