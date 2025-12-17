Downtown Austin safety pilot program results show decrease in left-turn crashes with pedestrians

The Brief Austin's Vision Zero program started putting up delineator posts and speed humps to try to reduce the number of left-turn crashes where pedestrians are hit From 2020-2024, Austin had 204 left-turn crashes involving pedestrians. Seventy percent of those crashes resulted in injuries Now, data shows a 46 percent drop in left-turn crashes involving pedestrians



Austin's Vision Zero program started a pilot last year, putting up delineator posts and speed humps to try to reduce the number of left-turn crashes where pedestrians are hit.

The results are now in.

Big picture view:

According to Austin Transportation and Public Works, from 2020-2024, Austin had 204 left-turn crashes involving pedestrians. Seventy percent of those crashes resulted in injuries.

The delineator posts and speed humps were installed at 16 intersections across the city.

5th St. at Rio Grande St.

5th St. at San Antonio St.

5th St. at Brazos St.

5th St. at San Jacinto Blvd.

5th St. at Trinity St.

5th St. at Neches St.

5th St. at Red River St.

Barton Springs Rd. at Dawson Rd.

Susquehanna Ln. at Manor Rd.

Oltorf St. at Wickersham Ln.

Sheraton Ave. at S. Congress Ave.

Oltorf St. at Douglas St.

Powell Circle at S. 1st St.

Mesa Dr. at Steck Ave.

St. John’s Ave. at Lamar Blvd.

Woodrow Ave. at Anderson Ln

By the numbers:

The funding comes from a combination of operational funding, plus bonds that Austinites voted for in 2016, 2018, and 2020.

"We looked at a combination of factors: crash history involving pedestrians and left-turning vehicles. We also looked at the geometry of the intersection to identify areas where these tighter turns could improve safety. We also looked to do sort of a geographic diversity of locations," Joel Meyer, transportation safety officer for Austin Transportation and Public Works, said.

Staff measured turning speeds, angles, and crash outcomes.

Data shows a 46 percent drop in left-turn crashes involving pedestrians, and a 32 percent drop in crashes with cyclists and scooter riders. Crash costs were lowered by 82 percent. Crash costs include economic costs (like medical expenses and damages) plus the quality of life costs.

"We've collected a lot of data, and we understand what role this kind of treatment can play in our larger toolbox," Meyer said.

This study is the first of its kind in Texas. It adds to research from cities like New York, Portland, and San Francisco.

"The safety results we collected data on really mirror a lot of the results we've seen from other cities, so we weren't that surprised to see safer conditions out there. I think we were a little surprised at the magnitude of crash reductions," Meyer said.

Even though the pilot program is over, the city will keep the delineator posts and speed humps in place, since there hasn't been much wear and tear. They plan to add them to other locations.

"We're hopeful that we can kind of replicate this all over the city where it makes sense. It's really beneficial to have these low-cost treatments and be able to apply them at a lot of locations," Meyer said.