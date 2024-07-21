Woman critically injured in North Austin apartment fire: AFD

A woman was critically injured in an apartment fire in North Austin.

The Austin Fire Department reported the fire at a two-story complex in the 2800 block of Foster Lane near the Northcross Center around 7:12 p.m. July 21.

AFD says the fire was showing from a first-floor window.

Within 15 minutes, the fire was knocked down and crews were ventilating smoke and checking adjoining apartments for fire extensions.

AFD later said ATCEMS transported an adult woman with critical life-threatening injuries to the hospital.