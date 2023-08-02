$4 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Burnet

Check your lottery tickets! Someone who bought a ticket in Burnet just won $4 million, according to Texas Lottery officials.

The ticket was purchased at the Hoover Valley Country Store on Park Rd 4 W.

The ticket was a Quick Pick.

If you didn't win this round, don't worry! There was no jackpot winner, so the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.25 billion.

The next drawing will be Friday, August 4 at 10 p.m.

