4 people arrested in connection to dozens of high-value thefts across Austin

Four people were arrested in connection to several high-value thefts across Austin Investigators found more than 2,000 pieces of stolen merchandise at their homes Police said the merchandise had a value of around $57,000



Four people were arrested in connection to more than a dozen high-value thefts in Austin, police said.

Austin police said in early September 2024, the Austin Police Department (APD) North Metro Tactical Response Unit began an organized retail theft investigation.

An investigator with Victoria's Secret identified three people in connection to more than a dozen high-value thefts that resulted in significant losses to the company.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The same suspects were also involved in more thefts across Central Texas.

Sofia Hernandez, 20, Angelica Chavez, 24, Joe Garcia, 37, and Lisa Vasquez, 30 — all from Austin — were arrested for theft-related offenses.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Sofia Hernandez

Investigators also conducted two residential search warrants. Officers found more than 2,000 pieces of suspected stolen retail merchandise belonging to more than 40 different retailers.

Police said the merchandise had a value of around $57,000. A stolen gun was also found in the search.

Anyone with any information may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.