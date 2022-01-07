4 sent to hospital following fire at North Austin apartment complex

At least four people were taking to local hospitals following a three-alarm apartment fire early Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department and ATCEMS were dispatched to the fire around 4 a.m.

More than 30 residents have been displaced due to the fire.

According to ATCEMS, six ambulances and 100 firefighters responded to the Ventura Apartments at 9133 Northgate Boulevard in North Austin. The apartment complex is between West Rundberg Lane and U.S. Highway 183.

When first responders arrived, they reportedly found the building engulfed in flames with people trapped inside. Rescue efforts began immediately, according to the Austin Fire Department.

According to ATCEMS, at least four people have been taken to hospitals for treatment.

Two people have critical, life-threatening injuries and were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, one with burns and another with smoke inhalation. Two others were taken to St. David’s Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Four other people reportedly didn’t want to be taken to a hospital. First responders were also able to rescue dogs, cats, and one possum during this apartment fire.

The apartment complex has 42 units. All residents have been displaced because of the extent of the damage, according to the Austin Fire Department.

CapMetro reportedly sent buses to the apartment complex for residents to sit in and stay warm. Austin is in freezing temperatures this morning, according to Zack Shields.

The Red Cross is also on scene and assisting people displaced from the apartment building.

It appears the fire started on the second floor of the building, according to the Austin Fire Department. Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire but is reminding residents to use caution with space heaters.

Residents are also encouraged to make sure their smoke detectors are working.

