Police seek suspect in 4 vehicle burglaries in Hays County

The Hays County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding the suspect in a series of burglaries.

On May 20, investigators say someone broke into four vehicles around 6 p.m. on Roland Lane in Kyle.

They say the suspect then drove the vehicle pictured to two separate Dollar General stores in the Kyle/Buda area and used a stolen credit card obtained in the burglaries.

Police say the suspect was driving this vehicle during the burglaries on May 20. (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

If you have information regarding this incident, the identity of the person(s), whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Richard Lozano at 512-393-7896 or richard.lozano@co.hays.tx.us.