41 animals seized from Liberty Hill home, says WCSO

41 animals were seized from a home in Liberty Hill and an animal cruelty investigation is now pending, says the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

WCSO says its Animal Control Unit seized the animals from a private residence involved with a possible animal cruelty situation on March 10. The animals were safely impounded with help from their owner and transported to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS).

WCRAS staff is assessing the animals to determine medical care needs and overall health.

WCSO says this case is still under investigation.

