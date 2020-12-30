5.65 kilos of cocaine found during traffic stop in Fayette County

article

5.65 kilos of cocaine were found during a traffic stop in Fayette County this week. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $ 565,000 dollars.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, a Chevy Trax was stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate 10 at the 670 mile-marker around 10:20 am on Tuesday, December 29. After speaking to the driver and passenger, SGT Thumann became suspicious that the vehicle was involved in transporting illegal narcotics.

GT Thumann was given consent to search the vehicle and deployed his canine partner Kolt to conduct an exterior sweep of the vehicle. Kolt alerted the sergeant to the presence of illegal narcotics within the undercarriage of the vehicle.

SGT Thumann and Investigator Smith searched the vehicle and discovered approximately 5.65 kilos of cocaine concealed in an aftermarket compartment built into the transaxel, according to the sheriff's office.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $ 565,000 dollars. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office / FOX 7 Austin)

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The driver Enrique Uriega, 46, from Brownsville was arrested for Felony Cocaine Possession and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.