Video: Boulders everywhere on California freeway after earthquake strikes area

A driver shared a wild video showing boulders everywhere on the road just after an earthquake was reported near the Northern California-Nevada border.

In the video shared by Brett Durrant, drivers were seen moving the boulders away from traffic on the 395 freeway in Northern California.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 5.9-magnitude earthquake happened about 20 miles south-southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada, which is close to Mono County, California. Its depth was reported at about 6 miles, according to USGS.

The USGS is asking anyone who felt the quake is asked to submit a brief report. You can click here for more information.