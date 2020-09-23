5 charged in connection with robbery of Christopher Branham

Five people have been charged for their roles in the robbery of Round Rock man Christopher Branham.

Anthony Davis of Pflugerville, Kyle Cleveland of Whitesboro, Jamil Watford of Pflugerville, Jesse Perkins of Austin, and a juvenile female have been charged in connection with the robbery. Davis and Cleveland were previously arrested on August 5 on murder charges in connection with Branham's death.

Jesse Perkins

Branham, 26, went missing on June 24, when he was last seen at the Red Roof Inn at 1990 N IH-35 in Round Rock. Human remains were found near Manor on July 31 were confirmed to belong to Branham.

It is believed Branham was robbed at the hotel and then shot and killed shortly after in the cornfield, says Round Rock police.

Christopher Branham (Conny Branham)

The Texas Rangers, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office were among the other agencies assisting on this case, says RRPD. The murder case has been filed with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

