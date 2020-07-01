Search for missing man in Round Rock

The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in the search for a missing man. Christopher Thomas Branham was last seen on June 23 at the Red Roof Inn at 1990 North IH-35, according to police.

Branham was last seen wearing jeans, a t-shirt, and laced-up shoes.

Christopher Thomas Branham (Round Rock Police)

Anyone with information or questions related to Branham should call Detective Patrick Truck with the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-7048.