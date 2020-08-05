Two arrests made in connection with murder of Christopher Branham

Two have been arrested in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Christopher Branham of Round Rock.

Christopher Branham (Conny Branham)

Anthony Davis and Kyle Cleveland have been booked into the Travis County Jail, says the Round Rock Police Department in a Twitter update Wednesday night.

Branham was last seen on June 23 at the Red Roof Inn at 1990 North IH-35. Human remains were found last week in Manor and have been confirmed to be that of Branham.

Round Rock police thanked the Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance with the case and say that more details will be available in the coming days.