$5,000 reward offered for info about burglary of Money and More Pawn Shop

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is announcing a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the burglary of Money and More Pawn Shop in Kyle.

According to ATF, a suspect used a white GMC Savana van to back into the structure of Money and More Pawn Shop around 5 a.m. on October 23, while the store was closed. Once inside, the suspect reportedly began taking firearms off the wall that were behind the counter.

Seven firearms were taken including one pistol, two shotguns, and four rifles.

The suspect is described as a male, 5’8" to 6’0" tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, a green camo ball cap, and Nike Air Jordans.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-GUNS. Information can also be sent through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

"ATF is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the suspect responsible for this crime before he can commit future crimes," said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski.

