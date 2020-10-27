$5,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest of aggravated robbery suspect

The Austin Police Department says that two of the three suspects that were involved in an aggravated robbery on October 7 have been identified but detectives are still looking for the third.

Shell is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the who police is calling Suspect #1. He is described as a Black male last seen wearing a black face mask, light gray Nike Jordan hoodie, gray pants, black Jordan shoes with white trim.

The $5,000 reward is in addition to the Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app.

All information is anonymous and may be eligible for the $1,000 reward. You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.

Police say Suspects #2 and #3 have been identified.

The three are suspects in an aggravated robbery that happened at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7 at the Shell Station on 31 North I-35 Frontage. Police say they held the station clerk at gunpoint and during the incident the clerk was shot.

