7-Eleven robbery in Northwest Austin; police look for suspect

The Brief Police looking for robbery suspect Suspect entered a 7-Eleven in 9200 block of Burnet Road with a handgun and demanded money



The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say entered a 7-Eleven on Burnet Road armed with a handgun.

The incident happened in the 9200 block of Burnet Road on October 21 at around 3:47 a.m.

APD says the suspect entered the store with the handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black male

Approximately 30 to 40 years of age

Medium build

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white N95 mask, grey sweatpants with black stripes on sides, white sock on left foot, black sock on right, and grey slippers.

The suspect was carrying a small black backpack

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.