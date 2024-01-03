Millions of uninsured Texans eligible for subsidized health insurance: study

There are about two weeks left in the Affordable Care Act open enrollment period and a recent study shows that millions of uninsured Texans could be eligible for free or subsidized coverage.

"We wanted to look at this issue of the uninsured in Texas holistically," said Charles Miller, senior policy advisor for Texas 2036.

According to Texas 2036, a nonprofit public policy organization, nearly 5 million Texans (16%) are uninsured, the largest percentage of any state.

Texas 2036 recently conducted in-depth surveys and focus groups to learn more about the reasons behind the numbers.

"The overwhelming number one reason that people cited for being uninsured was that it was too expensive to be insured," said Miller. "And when we looked at just some very basic crosstabs of the information that was available to us, we said this doesn't match with what we think is reality."

Ultimately, they noted a lack of awareness surrounding affordability as well as eligibility.

The research found that between about 55% and 70% of the uninsured population is estimated to be eligible for some kind of program - whether a subsidized ACA program, Medicaid or CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program).

They found that 30% are estimated to be eligible for a free plan through the Affordable Care Act.

"Plan affordability has changed dramatically for the better in the last couple of years," said Miller. "And so, folks who might have gone and tried to sign up previously three or four years ago, the plan options are much less expensive now because of the increased amount of subsidies, action that's been taken both at the federal but also at the state level."

MORE 7 ON YOUR SIDE

Other notable findings from the study include a look at Medicaid expansion - something done by other states. Research found that Medicaid expansion alone would help but not solve the problem as many uninsured Texans have middle-class incomes.

Also, potentially at play are job layoffs that have occurred over the past few years.

"Most uninsured individuals list an employment-related reason as why they are uninsured," said Miller. "I think it speaks to a perception that insurance is only obtainable through your employer, but there is this individual marketplace out there."

The open enrollment period ends January 16.

"There is help out there," said Miller. "There are navigators who are out there to help you enroll. There are community groups out there to help you enroll. And there are third-party brokers who are able to offer maybe a better enrollment experience."

To read the full Texas 2036 report, click here.