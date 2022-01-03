75 arrests made during 2021 DWI Enforcement-No Refusal Initiatives

The Austin Police Department says it made 75 arrests during its DWI Enforcement and No Refusal Initiatives for the 2021 Christmas/New Year season. The initiative dates were from December 17 through January 1, 2022 from the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During the operation time periods, APD says the arrests during the No Refusal period were made through 33 blood search warrants, 33 consent breath samples, and nine consent blood samples. Of those arrests, more than 30 had enhanced charges include five that resulted in felony charges.

A No Refusal Initiative is an enforcement strategy that allows APD to obtain a blood sample search warrant for any driver that refuses a breath or blood test.

Officials urge people who plan to go out and party to find designated drivers and/or use ride-sharing services

