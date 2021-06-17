12 injured, 1 dead in Surprise shooting spree; suspect in custody

Police say 12 people have been injured and one has died in a series of reported drive-by shootings in Surprise.

Four people were shot, with one of those shootings being fatal.

The deceased victim, who had not been identified, was shot and killed on the Loop 101 and Thunderbird. The freeway has been closed while police investigate.

There were eight different shooting scenes, and the spree occurred over the course of 1.5 hours, Peoria Police say.

Surprise Police, Peoria Police and the FBI are all part of the investigation.

According to the Peoria Police Department, the suspect, identified only as an adult male, was taken into custody in Surprise in connection to the shootings, which happened on Thursday afternoon.

The Surprise Police Department tweeted earlier that a suspect was on the loose following a shooting near 115th Avenue and Bell Road.

"Suspect at large – possibly driving a white VW Tiguan," the department tweeted on June 17.

Scene of a shooting in Surprise

Road closures

The northbound lanes of Loop 101 is closed between US 60 and Thunderbird Road in Peoria.

Bell Road is closed at 114th Avenue and El Mirage.







This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

