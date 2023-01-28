'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Rob Lowe films special intro for Austin FD video

Actor Rob Lowe recently took some time off from playing an Austin firefighter on FOX's "9-1-1: Lone Star" to make a special video for the real firefighters who risk their lives protecting the community every day.

"Hey everybody - it's Rob Lowe. I play a phony bologna Austin firefighter in the show '9-1-1: Lone Star' but in all seriousness it is my honor to try to bring life to the real heroes. You -- the men and women of the real life AFD," Lowe said in the video.

Later in the video, Lowe thanked the Austin firefighters for "letting me attempt to do you justice."

The video was an introduction to a department video made by AFD called "Setting the Standard," highlighting the hard work Austin firefighters do day in and day out.

The video premiered at the department's award ceremony.

"9-1-1: Lone Star," a spinoff of FOX's procedural drama "9-1-1", is in its fourth season and stars Lowe as Owen Strand, a firefighter from Manhattan who relocates with his son to Austin to lead a team of firefighters after a fire incident nearly wipes out the whole team.