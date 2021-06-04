92-year-old Austin man's autobiography for sale at Barnes & Noble
AUSTIN, Texas - It was an exciting day for an Austin author who recently wrote a book about his life experiences.
92-year-old Paul Hickey and his friends and family got to see his autobiography "A Lifetime of Collecting Experiences" on a bookshelf at the Barnes & Noble in The Arboretum.
Hickey's book is being featured as a local author next to books by Larry McMurtry and Matthew McConaughey.
"A Lifetime of Collecting Experiences" chronicles Hickey's upbringing on a tobacco farm in Kentucky to his decades of work in the technology field.
Hickey also shares his secrets to a life of happiness along the way.
