92-year-old Austin man's autobiography for sale at Barnes & Noble

It was an exciting day for an Austin author who recently wrote a book about his life experiences.

92-year-old Paul Hickey and his friends and family got to see his autobiography "A Lifetime of Collecting Experiences" on a bookshelf at the Barnes & Noble in The Arboretum.

Hickey's book is being featured as a local author next to books by Larry McMurtry and Matthew McConaughey.

"A Lifetime of Collecting Experiences" chronicles Hickey's upbringing on a tobacco farm in Kentucky to his decades of work in the technology field.

Hickey also shares his secrets to a life of happiness along the way.

