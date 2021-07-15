94-year-old grandmother tries on wedding dress for 1st time

Nearly 70 years after getting married, Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker finally got the chance to wear a wedding dress.

The 94-year-old grandmother, of Birmingham, Alabama, married in 1952 when Black women weren’t allowed in bridal shops.

While watching a wedding scene in the movie "Coming to America," she mentioned to her granddaughter Angela Strozier that she always wanted to try on a wedding dress. So, Strozier called a bridal salon and made arrangements to make her grandma's dream come true.



Footage showed the family’s reaction when she walked into the room wearing the dress. They were teary-eyed, watching and admiring their grandma’s beauty as she modeled the intricately embellished white gown.

"I could get married," Tucker exclaimed in the video.

Local makeup artist Pharris Clayton even gave Tucker a makeover, before her dress appointment, according to the Facebook post.

Strozier told AL.com that when they arrived at David’s Bridal she explained the situation to the employees.

"You know, I can’t even express how special it was," Tucker told the website "It was too special."

"I’ve been wanting to do that a long time – just put one on," she continued.

Jukin Media contributed to this story.