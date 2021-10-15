99% of Hays County seniors have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot

As communities around Texas push for more people to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, efforts appear to be paying off in Hays County- specifically in those who are most vulnerable.

As of Thursday, about 89% of residents 65 and over had been fully vaccinated, but 99% of those 65 and over have received at least one dose.

That’s the highest in that age range and category of any of the surrounding counties. By comparison, 92% of Travis County seniors have gotten at least one dose.

Hays Latinos United is one organization that has helped get shots in the arms of Hays County residents with a specific focus on the Latino population, which represents close to 40% of the entire county.

"We’ve come a long way from a year ago, from just doing PPE, to what we are now, which is actually giving out vaccines," said Dr. Michelle Cohen, founder of Hays Latinos United.

She stays busy seeking out easy-to-access locations and holding vaccine clinics, hoping to boost the Hays County numbers by focusing on what she considers an underserved demographic.

"When you say our vaccination rates are doing great in Hays County, they may be, but from my personal work, it’s not good enough, not near where it needs to be," said Dr. Cohen.

