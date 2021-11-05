AAA Texas recommends caution on roads as Daylight Saving Time ends

AAA Texas is reminding motorists and pedestrians to be careful on the roads as Daylight Saving Time is set to end this weekend.

U.S. Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 7 when clocks are set back one hour. AAA Texas says that the time change can disturb sleep patterns in drivers, which in combination with shorter daylight hours could lead to drowsy driving.

A study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found the impact of having drowsy drivers on the road is considerable. Researchers found that drivers who have slept fewer than five hours have a crash risk comparable to someone driving drunk and that missing just one to two hours of sleep can nearly double the crash risk, says AAA Texas.

AAA Texas is recommending that drivers adjust their habits behind the wheel and watch for children and others outdoors who will be less visible, especially during the first weeks of the time change.

Drivers should be aware that the morning sun may cause reflections off car windows, hoods or other metallic portions of automobiles and can be a serious hazard to drivers and pedestrians. In addition, children, pedestrians, joggers, walkers and bicyclists could be much less visible in the evenings.

AAA Texas recommends the following tips:

For pedestrians:

See and be seen – drivers need to see you to avoid you

Make eye contact with drivers when crossing streets

Wear bright colors or reflective clothing at night

Carry a flashlight when walking or walking pets in the dark

Walk on the sidewalk. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic

For drivers:

Do not rely on your body to provide warning signs for drowsiness. Instead prioritize getting at least seven hours of sleep before hitting the road

Travel at times of the day when you are normally awake

Avoid heavy foods

Avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment

AAA Texas is also recommending vehicle owners take the time to restore or replace deteriorated headlight lenses. With 50% of crashes occurring at night, drivers should check their headlights for signs of deterioration and invest in new headlights or, at a minimum, a low-cost headlight cleaning and restoration kit to boost the safety of driving after dark, says the organization.

