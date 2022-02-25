Abbott directs state agencies to safeguard Texas as Russian cyberattack potential increases

Amid the continuation of Russia's invasion into Ukraine, the potential for cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure and private businesses in the U.S. is increasing.

To combat the increased potential for cyberattacks, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter Friday to the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). In the letter, Abbott directed both agencies to use every available resource to safeguard the state's critical infrastructure and to assist local governments and school districts in Texas with their needs.

Gov. Abbott outlined the following critical actions that must be taken by DIR and DPS:

Enhance Texas’ cybersecurity through the use of best industry practices and other key measures.

Ensure Texas can quickly detect a potential cyber intrusion through the use of software services, such as antivirus and endpoint detection and response technologies.

Prepare for an intrusion by utilizing a cyber incident response team.

Maximize the state’s resilience to a destructive cyber incident.

Track and report any attacks from Russian sources so the public is fully aware of their tactics.

"Protecting the state of Texas from cyber threats during this time of Russian aggression is paramount," reads the letter. "Over the past year, the State has taken significant strides to bolster its cybersecurity defenses. To further protect Texans from potential cybersecurity threats, I am directing you to use every available resource to safeguard the state’s critical infrastructure and to assist local governments and school districts with their needs."

Read the Governor's letter here.

