Man crashes 18-wheeler into unoccupied vehicles, charged with DWI: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for DWI after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and other vehicles in downtown Austin on Sunday night.
On April 21 just after 11:30 p.m., Austin police responded to multiple reports of a crash at the intersection of E 9th Street and Embassy Drive near the Republic of Texas Museum.
The crash involved an 18-wheeler and several unoccupied vehicles; APD says approximately eight other vehicles were damaged.
Trevonte Martez Shon Neville (Austin Police Department)
Officers found the driver inside the 18-wheeler, later identified as 27-year-old Trevonte Martez Shon Neville. Neville was arrested for DWI, says APD.
No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.