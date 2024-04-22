Man crashes 18-wheeler into unoccupied vehicles, charged with DWI: APD

A man was arrested for DWI after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and other vehicles in downtown Austin on Sunday night.

On April 21 just after 11:30 p.m., Austin police responded to multiple reports of a crash at the intersection of E 9th Street and Embassy Drive near the Republic of Texas Museum.

The crash involved an 18-wheeler and several unoccupied vehicles; APD says approximately eight other vehicles were damaged.

Trevonte Martez Shon Neville (Austin Police Department)

Officers found the driver inside the 18-wheeler, later identified as 27-year-old Trevonte Martez Shon Neville. Neville was arrested for DWI, says APD.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.