Abbott surveys Hurricane Hanna damage, meets with officials in Corpus Christi

Gov. Greg Abbott visited Corpus Christi Tuesday to survey storm damage left by Hurricane Hanna over the past weekend.

During a meeting with local officials, Abbott thanked them for their leadership and reaffirmed the state's commitment to helping those affected by the hurricane. Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd joined Abbott for the visit.

"The State of Texas is committed to providing our communities with the resources they need to recover from Hurricane Hanna," said Abbott. "The ongoing collaboration between state, local, and federal government is crucial-especially given the additional challenges of COVID-19-and I thank all of our partners for their assistance as we navigate the recovery efforts following this storm. Together, we will rebuild and ensure a more resilient future for communities throughout the Coastal Bend."

Hurricane Hanna made landfall over the weekend in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, causing widespread damage, heavy rain, flash flooding, riverine flooding, damage from hurricane-force winds, and dangerous rip currents.

On Saturday, the Governor issued a disaster declaration for 32 counties and requested a Federal Emergency Declaration from President Donald Trump and FEMA, which approved the request on Monday.

Home and business owners who faced damage as a result of Hurricane Hanna are encouraged to submit a damage survey, which will allow TDEM to request more resources and volunteers into the area to help.

The Department of Defense has also deployed an 85-person U.S. Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force to Corpus Christi and Victoria to help combat COVID-19, says the Governor's office. This team consists of medical and support professionals who will help meet medical needs at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi Shoreline and DeTar Hospital Navarro in Victoria.

