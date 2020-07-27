Woman sentenced for attempting to smuggle black tar heroin in plastic toys

A Mexican woman has been sentenced to almost six years in federal prison for attempting to smuggle black tar heroin inside plastic toys.

28-year-old Angelica Reyes-Vasquez was sentenced Monday to 70 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for her role in smuggling black tar heroin into the U.S., according to the US Attorney's office.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Last October, Reyes-Vasquez arrived at the San Antonio International Airport on a flight from Mexico City, says the US Attorney's Office. Customs and Border Protection officers detained her for providing conflicting information while going through customs inspection.

A subsequent inspection of her luggage revealed three plastic toys containing around 5.4 kilograms of black tar heroin.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

In January, she pled guilty to one count of importation of heroin, says the US Attorney's office, and was sentenced Monday. She has been in federal custody since her arrest in October.