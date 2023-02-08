Shelter-in-place order lifted at ACC Cypress Creek Campus

Austin Community College (ACC) Cypress Creek Campus has lifted its shelter-in-place order, issued after police received reports of an armed subject walking near campus.

ACC issued the order at noon and about 45 minutes later, they got the all-clear from police.

As a precautionary safety measure, ACC said all doors on its Cedar Park campus, located at 1555 Cypress Creek Road, were closed and locked while Cedar Park and ACC District police searched the area.

Cedar Park police said, "At this time we are unable to verify or confirm the credibility of the initial report."

ACC says all campus activities have returned to normal operations. No other campuses were impacted.