ACC Elgin Campus cancels classes due to water main break

All classes and activities are canceled on Tuesday at ACC Elgin Campus due to a City of Elgin water main break.

Austin Community College says all of its other campuses remain open.

Still no word on what led to the water main break or whether any other areas are being impacted.

