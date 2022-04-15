ACC Highland Campus police search for suspect who attempted to assault student on campus

ACC Highland Campus police are looking for a suspect who attempted to assault a victim on campus on Thursday.

Highland Campus officials said just before noon, a hate crime was reported to campus police. Campus police said a confrontation happened and escalated to the suspect using a homophobic slur and attempted to punch the victim.

Campus police said the suspect is not a student and is known to police. An investigation is open and a criminal trespass warning will be issued to the suspect once contact is made.

The suspect is described as a man about 5'9", about 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Police said at the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing dark clothing.

Until this warning has been issued, police ask students to report anyone matching the description below, who is also acting in a suspicious or threatening manner, to ACC Police at 512-223-1231. Dial 911 in an emergency.

Since the suspect has not been apprehended, ACC offers the following safety tips:

If you are approached and feel threatened, dial 911. If you're able to walk away, go to a safe place and contact ACC PD.

Report all suspicious activity and threatening behavior to ACC PD at 512-223-1231 . Call the same number any time to request a police escort on campus.

At night, walk in well-lit areas, in pairs when possible, and keep your car keys in hand when walking to your vehicle.

ACC also provides more information at the websites below:

