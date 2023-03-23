ACC Round Rock Campus closed due to power outage

Austin Community College's Round Rock campus closed Thursday, March 23 due to a power outage.

On-campus classes, work, and activities are canceled for the remainder of the day.

ACC says the campus is expected to reopen on its regular schedule on Friday, March 24.

All other campuses continue to operate on their regular schedules Thursday, says ACC.

Updates for Round Rock Campus will be posted to the college’s website and shared through ACC’s Emergency Notification System.